Moviegoers in Tullahoma will soon be able to return to the theater for cinematic entertainment.
Regal Cinemas, the company that operates the Tullahoma Regal Cinema 8, announced it will reopen its theaters worldwide starting July 10 with full safety and health procedures in place for staff and patrons.
“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations,” the cinema group announced.
Some of the new measures put in place at all theater locations include new contactless payment methods and ULV foggers to sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie.
“This form of deep sanitation is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying,” the group said.
Additionally, theater employees will sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule and use floor markers throughout the building to assist with social distancing.
Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks where mandated; they will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, depending on their job role; and where it is required by local governance, all employees and guests will wear masks.
In the lobby area of theaters, greeters will be stationed to assist guests with new procedural changes; guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie; wall-mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of main entrances; and arcade games and vending machines will remain closed, and water fountains will not be available for use.
At concession stands, every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing; a reduced menu offering will be temporarily available; self-service condiment stands will be closed; and refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended. In locations that feature diners, restaurants and in-theater ordering will have these services temporarily suspended as well. Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.
In auditoriums, Regal stated capacity will be reduced by 50% where it is required by stated or county mandate; the reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (or one seat at recliner locations) in order to maintain social distancing throughout the movie. At theaters where performances are non-reserved, guests will be requested to leave two seats between groups; and group sizes will be limited only where required by state or county mandate.
For more information on the plans to reopen, visit regmovies.com.
