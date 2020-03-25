While taxes are inevitable, this year’s tax filing deadline will come later than originally scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IRS and Treasury Department announced that the federal income tax filing due date has been automatically extended from April 15 to July 15.
Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15 to the new July 15 date without penalties or interest, regardless of the amount owed, the government entities said.
“The deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax,” read a statement from the IRS.
The extension does not require taxpayers to file any additional documents or forms or require a call to the IRS to qualify for the automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.
“Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File like on IRS.gov,” the statement read.
Regardless of the extension on the filing deadline, the IRS still encouraged taxpayers to file their returns as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.
“Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds.”
The IRS is curtailing some operations during this period, Rettig added, but the agency will still continue its mission-critical operations to support the nation, including accepting tax returns and issuing refunds.
“As a federal agency vital to the overall operations of our country, we ask for your personal support, your understanding and your patience,” Rettig said. “I’m incredibly proud of our employees as we navigate through numerous different challenges in this very rapidly changing environment.”
The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS will continue to issue additional guidance via their websites. For more information on how the IRS is handling COVID-19, visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.