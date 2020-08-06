COVID-19 has claimed another life in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m. also revealed another 34 cases of the disease were added from Wednesday, bringing the overall total case count in the county to 482.

Information about the COVID-19 cases does not break down specifically by city; only by county, per TDOH.

Of these cases, 267 are considered active, while 212 are now recovered.

To date, there are been 9,405 labs submitted to the county for COVID-19, 8,923 of which have come back negative.

The latest active case number brings the percentage of the population with the virus to .47%. This figure is what all three school systems in Coffee County use to determine whether or not children will be taught physically in the classroom or through virtual means via distance learning.

Should the active case count reach .5%, the school systems will transition to a hybrid model of education, where elementary school students attend classes in-person on a staggered basis and middle and high school students switch to distance learning.

According to discussion from the latest Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education study session, that transition would not happen automatically. Instead, school administration officials would wait a few days to see if the numbers continue to rise, level off or decline prior to the transition.

How many days would pass prior to the transition was not determined at the study session.

The net change from Wednesday was +28, with the five new recoveries and one new death taken from the 34 new cases.

Statewide, Tennessee added another 2,252 new cases and 42 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases across the Volunteer State to 116,350 and the number of deaths to 1,186.