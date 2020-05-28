Three Coffee County Sheriff’s Department employees who share an apartment together have tested positive for COVID-19.
The revelation was made Thursday by Sheriff Chad Partin, who said he was made aware of the diagnosis by a staff member on May 27.
"These three employees share an apartment together,” the sheriff’s press release reads. “We have notified the remaining staff and have provided necessary information regarding testing.”
The positive tests by the trio is the first positive result by any staff or inmate, the sheriff noted. He did not reveal what the employees’ jobs were with the department.
"Since inception this department have followed all National, State, and local protocols regarding the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
The contact, according to the sheriff’s statement, originated from outside Coffee County. As of this date there have been no positive tests within the Coffee County Jail population.
The jail presently houses around 300 inmates and is designed to hold up to 400.