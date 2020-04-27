Graduation for Tullahoma High School is off again after the city of Estill Springs, where commencement was to be held, forbade the event to be held as planned at Montana Drive-in.
“We were never contacted about it. We were blindsided,” said Estill Springs Chief of Police Matt Baker of plans announced by THS Principal Kathy Rose to hold the event there on May 15. “No one from there contacted us and we started getting calls from concerned citizens here and in Tullahoma about what was going on.”
Graduation had been moved to the drive-in in neighboring Estill Springs due to safety concerns linked with having it at Wilkins Stadium in light of the pandemic. The exact procedure of how things would be carried out had not yet been revealed. Cancellation of graduation was announced by Rose in a tweet Monday afternoon and questions were deflected to Chief Baker.
“I hate it,” he admitted, pointing out he is not only a resident of Tullahoma but also a graduate of Tullahoma High School. “But safety is our main concern and with the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s a real concern for 2,500 to a possible 3,000 people coming to the same place.”
The chief pointed out the town of Estill Springs has only around 3,500 residents meaning Tullahoma graduation would have doubled the size of the small town during that evening. He also noted he has only an eight-officer force, meaning it would have stretched the department to provide security and traffic control.
Along with overwhelming the town, Baker noted the area of Highway 41 where the drive-in is located is a dangerous stretch of road, accounting for several bad wrecks over the past few years and the increased traffic would cause increased risk. The chief also said the drive-in is not set up to handle such a large crowd, even if it were just in the hundreds.
“The drive-in only has two bathrooms,” he pointed out, adding even conservative estimates of attendees would overwhelm the town and the facilities at the drive-in.
However, the chief admitted his number-one concern was the fear of a COVID-19 outbreak. “We don’t know where these people are coming from,” he said. “They could be coming from Nashville or Memphis where there’s a lot of cases and that could be spread here during graduation.”
At present the high school has not announced any alternative commencement plans.