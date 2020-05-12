The Class of 2020 will not go without a commencement ceremony after all, Tullahoma High School officials announced Tuesday.
According to THS administrators, after consulting with Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, the senior class and local health officials, the decision was made to conduct a drive-up diploma presentation at the high school football stadium for the Class of 2020 that will be live-streamed over via TUA LightTube.
The graduation proceedings are set to take place one week after the original graduation date, on May 22 rather than May 15.
According to school officials, students and families will arrive at designated times from 1 to 6 p.m. in a special staging area at Wilkins Stadium.
As vehicles arrive at those designated times, the graduates will step out of their vehicles to walk across a stage on the football field and receive their diplomas. Students will then return to their vehicles and depart the stadium.
As part of the festivities, students and families of the graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in honor of their graduate. For the first time, graduates will also be able to decorate their caps.
Graduates should plan to limit attendance to two vehicles per student, according to school officials.
“We’re still under the group edict there,” Rose told The News, so keeping the number of cars down allows for compliance with effective state orders.
All commencement speeches will be pre-recorded, and a compilation video will be available at a later date.
According to school officials, having the drive-up presentation allows for greater family involvement than a traditional seated ceremony in the stadium. The idea of having graduation in the stadium was broached, but students would have been limited to only two family members. The drive-up plan also allows for students and the families to maintain safe social distancing practices.
The May ceremony also allows for those students entering into military service to participate prior to their assignments. Those destined for military service frequently ship out in the summer, so by having some kind of ceremony this month, the half dozen or so students wishing to serve their country will still be able to celebrate the end of their high school career.
“It’s not the graduation that we were expecting, but they’re going to be on the home field; their names will be called out; and they’ll get to walk across the field and pick up their diplomas,” Rose told The News, “in a festive environment.”
