TCS administration announced today that commencement exercises for Tullahoma High School (THS) will be held on the originally-scheduled date of May 15.
Rather than be at Wilkins Stadium, however, the recognition of the Class of 2020 will be at Montana Drive-In, located in Estill Springs.
“The THS administration is so excited that we are going to be able to make this happen for our seniors,” said THS Principal Kathy Rose. “We have dozens of details that will need to be worked out, but the ultimate goal is to give every senior a chance to hear his or her name called and to walk across the stage and be recognized.”
Rose previously said graduation could not take place May 15 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can tell you one thing without a shadow of a doubt: it’s not going to happen the 15th of May,” Rose said during a school board study session held last week.
At that time Rose said “the stage [at Wilkins Stadium] isn’t a safe place to walk across now,” and the information coming out daily about the spread of COVID-19 didn’t indicate that things would be much safer by May 15.
However, Rose was determined to give the current seniors the celebration of their hard work they deserved.
“Safety is our number one concern,” said Rose. “But if we can safely provide a graduation experience for our seniors—and we believe we can—we are certainly going to do everything in our power to do so.”
Administrators and staff are addressing the logistics and will reveal more plans in the coming days.
This is a developing story. We will post more information on this as we have it.
