According to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health, Coffee County has a total of 134 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
There have still been zero deaths from the disease in the county, and 98 people have recovered from it, according to the TDOH data.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 57,591 as of July 9, 2020 including 710 deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations and 33,609 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/dMz5X7IYO4— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 9, 2020