Tullahoma High School will shut down its athletic competition for the next two weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Monday, school officials announced.
According to THS Athletic Director John Olive, during the two-week pause, teams still may be able to practice; however, all athletic competition will be forced to cancel the events on their respective schedules. Olive noted that the cancellation includes six basketball games and at least one wrestling match.
“Our nurses have advised those who have players who are quarantined will not be allowed to practice,” Olive said. “If they have not received that instruction from the nurses, they will be allowed to have practice.”
During the preseason, Tullahoma boys basketball coach Jason Welch had laid the groundwork for hosting a basketball tournament. Both of the THS teams were scheduled to play three games during the classic.
That tournament could still occur with a venue change, moving to Franklin County High School. As of press time, a decision about the venue change was still ongoing. One thing is for sure, both Tullahoma teams will not be able to participate in the classic due to the shutdown, something Olive said he hated to do.
“Coach Welch and Coach [Cody] McMurtry have worked hard to set that up,” Olive said. “It was going to be a big fundraiser for the booster clubs.”
As of press time, athletics at the middle school level are still expected to occur as scheduled. High School sports are now slated to resume in 2021. On Thursday, the district also announced that the high school would be suspending in-person classes during this time as well.