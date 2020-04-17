Tims Ford State Park will miss out on thousands of visitors this month after Tennessee State Parks announced Tuesday that the closure of all 56 state parks will extend indefinitely.
The announcement extends Tennessee State Parks’ current closure beyond the previously announced April 14. Officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will notify the public when parks reopen.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and understanding of Tennesseans during this difficult period,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We are extending closure of the parks in the interest of safety for everyone.”
Tennessee has one of the top state park systems in the country. As the weather grew warmer, state parks saw staggering increases in visitor traffic, including from out of state visitors. While normally desirable, this increased visitation presented situations where it was difficult for park visitors and staff to maintain safe distances from each other.
“We want to make sure that when we do reopen, visitors and our park staff can feel confident in their safety,” Bryson said. “With health and safety at the forefront, we look forward to getting people back into the outdoors – beyond their backyards and neighborhoods – to experience the natural wonders our state has to offer.”
According to Deputy Communications Director Kim Schofinski, Tims Ford State Park alone receives around 70,000 visitors in April. With the park closed until further notice, having all those visitors is no longer possible.
“All park-hosted events through April 30 have been canceled, including an Easter egg hunt,” she told The News.
Another consequence, albeit a more positive one, is having all the natural wildlife active throughout the park.
Schofinski told The News the park is home to waterfowl, turkeys, deer, eagles and box turtles, all of which have been active recently.
While the park has been closed, park staff have been focusing on area beautification work, Schofinski said. That work includes controlled burns on over 100 acres of park land, construction of a new trail, hazardous tree removal and improvements at the campgrounds, cabins and Nature Center.
“We look forward to the restored version of Tims Ford visitors will see when we reopen,” she said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.