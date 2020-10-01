While Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival’s format is different this year, the organization is again raising funds for nonprofits, including local groups. One of the organizations Bonnaroo will support this year is the Coffee County Humane Society, aiming to prevent suffering and neglect of animals through community outreach programs. The nonprofit also helps low income families provide needed care for their pets.
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held a Virtual ROO-ALITY, a three-night broadcast, Sept. 24-26. The event was free on YouTube and featured the most prominent guests that have played in previous years, in addition to new content.
Hazel Fannin, co-president of the CCHS, thanked Jeff Cuellar with AC Entertainment, one of the festival’s organizers, for the help.
“Jeff called me Monday night (Sept. 21) with such a nice surprise,” Fannin said. “Tito’s Vodka, a Bonnaroo sponsor and craft vodka company out of Austin, Texas, would match donations to CCHS up to $10,000 during the virtual festival and actually until Oct. 3.
“CCHS was unable to hold summer fundraisers due to the virus and (we were) in danger of having to scale back our help to pets in need, so this was fantastic news,” Fannin said.
CCHS helps low income families with the cost of spay/neuter for their pets and with vet care in cases of severe illness or injury, added Fannin.
“We also spay and neuter homeless pets before adoption and provide all needed vet care for foster pets,” she said. “Our veterinary bills are often thousands of dollars each month, so ongoing donations are critical and so appreciated. The link to donate for the match is on the CCHS Facebook page. Otherwise, donations may be mailed to CCHS, PO Box 252, Manchester 37349 or by PayPal to Treasurer@coffeehumane.org.”
Bonnaroo organizers said they aim to support worthy organizations.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to generate donations and raise awareness for local, regional, and national nonprofits as the needs this year are greater than ever,” said Ann Ewing, spokesperson for Bonnaroo.
In addition to the money Bonnaroo Works Fund will raise for local nonprofits, festival organizers have some unique sponsored initiatives that will be invested statewide, according to Ewing.
“For example, Tito’s is sponsoring a programmed series called Dog Dance Party whereby donated funds will go to the Coffee County Humane Society,” Ewing said. “We are also working with BACARDÎ on Cheers to Live, which will educate and support five historic, non-profit theatres across the state: Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville; Bijou Theater in Knoxville; Orpheum Theater in Memphis; Tivoli Theater in Chattanooga; and Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.”
This year, during this Virtual ROO-ALITY weekend, Bonnaroo Works Fund will be working to raise awareness of the ACLU Foundation, which strives to protect civil rights and liberties and fund litigation and public education efforts. BWF will also be collecting donations to support and inspire voter engagement with Headcount, a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy, said Ewing.
“During three archival sets, BWF will provide a special accessibility option for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community through a partnership with D-PAN.org and Amber G Productions,” Ewing said. “These platforms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities will offer live ASL interpretation, and captions will be provided exclusively on DPAN.tv., DPAN will provide captions during the free Bonnaroo YouTube stream for all six Sanctuary of Self Love panels curated by Hayley Williams and presented by Toyota.
“We are grateful to Tito’s, BACARDÎ, and the sponsorship team for allowing us to support local activities. Like everyone, we hope next year is back to normal, and we can return to our usual funding and partnership activities.”