The originally scheduled meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been postponed to later in the month due to a large spike in COVID-19 numbers, city officials announced.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the meeting postponement was out of "an abundance of caution."
"The current case count for Coffee County is 1.6%, and until there is a sustained decline, the city officials believe that, out of an abundance of caution, this meeting and other in-person meetings should be rescheduled to virtual meetings," Moody said.
The Dec. 14 meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 and will be held virtually rather than in-person.
“These numbers are justification for postponing our meeting,” Mayor Ray Knowis said. “We want to encourage residents to avoid large gatherings, social distance and wear a mask. It is important that we do all that we can to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”