The originally scheduled meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been postponed to later in the month due to a large spike in COVID-19 numbers, city officials announced.

According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the meeting postponement was out of "an abundance of caution."

"The current case count for Coffee County is 1.6%, and until there is a sustained decline, the city officials believe that, out of an abundance of caution, this meeting and other in-person meetings should be rescheduled to virtual meetings," Moody said.

The Dec. 14 meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 and will be held virtually rather than in-person.

“These numbers are justification for postponing our meeting,” Mayor Ray Knowis said. “We want to encourage residents to avoid large gatherings, social distance and wear a mask. It is important that we do all that we can to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

Staff Writer

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

