Tennessee whiskey fans are now able to take tours of the Jack Daniel’s distillery in Lynchburg, according to distillery officials.
The home of Old No. 7 sippin’ whiskey began a “soft opening” Aug. 10 for modified tours after an extended closure. COVID-19 forced the distillery to close its doors to visitors in March.
Those modifications include limiting tour site access, holding the tours mostly outdoors and limiting the number of guests per tour.
Each of the three tours offered are now limited to just 10 guests per tour in order to comply with the CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing. Additionally, new enhancements to tour and tasting experiences have been made to offer guests the best experience for the price of the tours.
The three tours offered are the Dry County, Flight of Jack and Angel’s Share tours. The Dry County tour is the non-sampling tour; Flight of Jack involves a sampling of the distillery’s most well-known whiskeys; and the Angel’s Share tour features the distillery’s more exclusive and more elite whiskeys.
Reservations are now required for the time being in order to tour the distillery.
Guests are also required to wear masks while on the tours in order to protect the health and safety of guests and staff.
“The distillery staff has worked over the past several months to ensure that all CDC guidelines have been exceeded to provide the safest guest experience possible,” said Mark Day of the distillery’s marketing firm Finn Partners.
Day also reminded the public that the operation of the distillery or its associated businesses, including the Visitor Center, Lynchburg Hardware & General Store, Barrel Shop and Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant may change as the distillery leadership continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.