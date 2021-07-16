In an effort to allay concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines among certain community members, including people of color, the Community Council for Diversity and Inclusion put on a special town hall-style panel of experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to provide information and answer citizen questions.
Held at C.D. Stamps Community Center, four Vanderbilt experts—Dr. David Aronoff, Dr. Ana Nobic, Dr. Brian Marshall and Kristy Sinkfield—and two local community advocates—middle school student Trinity Carpenter and Coffee County Health Department Public Health Advocate Katie McMinn—made up the panel to give their testimony about the vaccines and the importance of getting them.
Early on during the presentation, the Vanderbilt team explained how the COVID-19 vaccine came about, speaking to some people’s concerns about the speed of the vaccine rollout. In short, Aronoff explained, COVID-19 is not the first coronavirus to have a vaccine developed for it. Since scientists had already been working on a variety of different COVID vaccines other than COVID-19, such as the SARS virus in the early 2000s, the basic framework for the vaccine that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus had already been set up and was easily modified to meet those specifications.
Additionally, Aronoff said, the increased funding for COVID vaccination research significantly helped speed up the timeline for getting the vaccine created. He pointed out how Operation Warp Speed, initiated under former President Donald Trump, benefited the medical and scientific researchers tasked with making the vaccine.
Aronoff also pointed out that, fortunately or unfortunately, because COVID-19 was spreading so rapidly among people worldwide in 2020, researchers had more individuals willing to apply for vaccine studies.
Some attendees touched on the hesitancy to get the vaccine among the Black community in and around Tullahoma, noting that many Black Americans remember the Tuskegee syphilis study and how that negatively impacted hundreds of Black men in particular. Dr. Brian Marshall, who focused on the socioeconomic aspects of vaccinations, encouraged members of the Black community to speak with family and friends on a one-on-one level in order to encourage or persuade them to get the vaccine if possible.
Sinkfield said she understood the hesitancy, sharing that members of her church, where her husband is the pastor, still say they will not receive the vaccine.
Other concerns brought up by attendees included concerns over chronic conditions such as lupus or other allergies and how the vaccines would affect people with those conditions.
Aronoff fielded those concerns by telling attendees there was no indication that people with any autoimmune conditions experience any different side effects from the vaccines than the average person, making the vaccine just as safe for them as for the average person. He added that people with chronic conditions who are on certain immunosuppressant medication in order prevent flare ups should check with their primary care physician before getting the vaccine, but strongly recommended that they do get the vaccine.
McMinn said those concerned about allergic reactions can visit the CDC website in order to see a full ingredient list in each brand of COVID-19 vaccines if they are worried about reacting to the vaccine. She added that any pop-up vaccine clinic that the Coffee County Health Department puts on has protocols in place to monitor for any adverse side effects to the vaccines, including recommended post-injection waiting times and a fully stocked case of medical supplies should anyone experience certain allergic reactions.
Unless someone is allergic to a specific ingredient in a vaccine, McMinn said, individuals should not worry about adverse effects.
McMinn also shared some statistical data about Coffee County in relation to vaccines. According to McMinn, about 34% of people in the county were vaccinated, which kept steady with the statewide vaccination rate. The highest percentage of vaccinated individuals were those 81 and older, while people between the ages of 21 and 40 hovered around 21%.
If people wish for the health department to set up a vaccine booth at community events, McMinn said, that can be arranged. All individuals or organizations need to do is contact the health department at 455-9369 or 723-5134 to ask for a booth.