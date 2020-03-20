In order to minimize exposure to the Coronavirus for the safety of the public and our staff, the Tullahoma Police Department is immediately suspending walk-in traffic for accident report request service. In order to receive your reports, please call 455-0530, 455-2648 or email City Recorder Rosemary Golden at rgodlen@tullahomatn.gov, and you can request that a copy of your report be e-mailed to you or mailed to your address.

Please provide the following information:

  • Name
  • E-mail
  • Mailing address (if you want mailed USPS)
  • Phone number
  • Date and time of incident

The fee for accident reports has been temporarily waived during this time.

Tags

Recommended for you