Students, teachers and administrators in Tullahoma will honor local veterans with a special tribute parade.
For Veterans Day this year, Tullahoma City Schools will hold its inaugural Tullahoma Veterans Tribute Train, where veterans will caravan to each school in the district to be honored by the students and staff.
Any veteran who wishes to participate is asked to assemble at Tullahoma High School at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Each year for Veterans Day, the schools typically host their own patriotic programs to honor the veterans in the community. However, according to Debbie Edens, principal of Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, the programs were changed due to COVID-19.
“We can’t have our Veterans Day programs, which have always been a big tradition for Tullahoma City Schools to honor our veterans, and of course with COVID-19 we cannot have that many people crammed into an area,” Edens said.
When coming up with a different way to celebrate the local veterans, the school settled on having a Veterans Day parade, with veterans caravanning to the school and students gathered outside to greet and honor them with signs made in class.
“We would have a set a time for the kids to stand outside so the veterans can drive through so we could wave and honor them that way,” Edens said.
According to Edens, news of the parade spread throughout the school system with Bel-Aire Elementary School and West Middle School joining in before the decision was made to make it district-wide, which Edens described as “fantastic.”
“All the veterans will go by every school, and we have designated times, so we’ll know when to have our children outside for them to see that,” Edens said.
Assembly will start at Tullahoma High School at 8 a.m. with departure set for 8:30 a.m. Members of the Tullahoma Police and Fire departments will be lending a hand with escorting the veterans as they make their way to each of the seven schools in the district.
The parade will end at History Park for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Walk at 11 a.m.
Following the parade and ceremony in the park, veterans are invited to head across the railroad tracks to American Legion Post 43 for fellowship.