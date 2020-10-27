One city official is offering families an opportunity to have some family-friendly Halloween fun this weekend.
Alderman Sernobia McGee announced she will be sponsoring an inaugural Trunk or Treat near Jefferson Street Park on Halloween afternoon.
Given the uncertainty of Halloween festivities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McGee wanted to offer a family-friendly option for parents and children to enjoy safely that evening.
She told The News she wanted to host an event in the area where she grew up, giving families an opportunity to do something fun and safe this year.
“Halloween is different this year for everybody,” she said, “and I thought how there’s never been a Trunk or Treat on the blacktop.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McGee wanted to offer children in the area something to do, so they did not have to miss out on the traditional Halloween experience.
“It’s just to give the kids something to do,” she said. “The world we’re living in is just crazy. It’ll be a safe place for them.”
Additionally, McGee said she hoped having the Trunk or Treat on the blacktop in Jefferson Street Park would allow single parents or parents who may not be able to take their children trick-or-treating a safe, free option this Halloween.
“I just have a heart for single parents,” she said. “I was a single parent. I’ve lived on Section 8. I have made $5 an hour. That’s difficult. We know what it’s like to struggle with your kids and [have] your kids miss out on things because you have a lot of responsibilities. You have more month than money sometimes.”
According to McGee, there will be room for about a dozen cars to set up on the blacktop. Social distancing will be observed, with cars spaced out in every other parking space.
Other precautions will be taken, as well, McGee said.
“We do have safety precautions in place,” she said. “Everyone has to wear a mask. We’ll have masks, hand sanitizer, gloves for those who want to wear gloves and wipes, so they can wipe their hands if they’re wearing the gloves. It doesn’t do you any good to wear the same pair of gloves and be handling different things, because you’ll just be contaminating things.”
No loose candy will be handed out at the Trunk or Treat; instead, all candy must be pre-bagged in order to hand out to the children.
In addition to the candy-filled trunks and truck beds, McGee said there will be some games for children and adults to play, including a ring toss, hopscotch and more. There will also be a hay ride for attendees, with limited seating per ride.
The rings will be sanitized in between each game, and the hay ride will have adult chaperones in order to keep everyone safe, she added.
Some special prizes will also be given away during the afternoon, McGee said.
Putting on a full-scale trunk-or-treat is no simple task. McGee said she is looking for volunteers of all types to help her put on the event. Chaperones, trunk decorators, treats providers and more are just some of the help she is looking for.
She is also hoping to secure some donations for free food and drinks to be provided at the event.
McGee said she is looking forward to providing a fun, free night of fun for the children in town.
“We’re just hoping for a night of fun so the kids can have something to do, because everything has changed,” she said.
The event will take place at the blacktop parking area next to the basketball courts in Jefferson Street Park. Visitors will enter from Cook Street, next to Carver Homes.
For more information on how to get involved, contact McGee at smcgee@tullahomatn.gov.