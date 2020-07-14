While high school athletes and coaches wait to hear from the Tennessee Governor’s Legal Counsel about the start of their seasons, the TSSAA released its practice regulations for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Once again, girls’ soccer and football were hit the hardest when it came to practice stipulations. On June 29, Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until Aug. 29.
That measure included limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities, including both football and girls soccer. Volleyball, cross-country and golf seasons are still expected to start their seasons as originally scheduled.
During a July 1 meeting, Mark Reeves, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director noted that the organization has asked the Lee for an exemption. That would put high schools in the same category with in-state college and professional teams.
If the TSSAA is included in that order, sports would be exempt from the executive order, which would allow things to be played as originally scheduled. As of press time, the TSSAA was yet to hear from the Governor’s Legal Counsel about a ruling.
While Lee and his staff have not fully determined the start time of high school fall sports, the governor may have showed his hand a little bit on Monday. In an interview with LaFollette Press, Lee was quoted as saying, “I think that it’s pretty clear that football and soccer are going to be part of the landscape this fall.”
Until that determination is made though, teams are required to adhere to the TSSAA guidelines for practices. Under the Governor’s Executive Order, players cannot participate in contested activities with other participants.
On the soccer field, practices cannot include activities that result in sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sport in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons is allowed.
Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact.
Tullahoma returned to the soccer field last week and have been fully practicing this week. The Lady Wildcats have been adhering to the new regulations and are social distancing, while working on passing and shooting skills.
“From a COVID standpoint, all of our administration can see that we have them distanced,” said THS girls soccer coach Richie Chadwick. “From a soccer standpoint, it’s been good. We’ve been moving the ball within grids. There’s a lot of shooting, which a lot of soccer players want to shoot. The girls enjoy that and the keepers are getting a lot training because it’s individual. Hopefully during the season we shoot well, because we’ve been working on that a lot.”
Scrimmages and practices with another teams are not allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order. According to Chadwick, he’s okay not scrimmaging another team. However, he would like his team to be able to play intrasquad games, so his players can get used to the physical part of the game.
“I can pressure you from six feet away, but it’s not as good and potent as it is when I can get in your face and add that pressure,” Chadwick said. “It’s like in basketball. If I close down on you from six feet, you’re going to shoot over me. If I get in your face, it’s not going to be an easy shot. It’s the same thing in soccer. We can close down, but players are still able to chip the ball over. We are using flags and other obstacles to replicate defenders.”
Despite having practices limited, Chadwick said he’s glad to be back on the soccer field. Chadwick also coaches the boys’ soccer team at Tullahoma, which had its season cancelled due to the pandemic.
“I told the girls that it could be worse. I went through the spring season. That was extinction. At least we aren’t extinct yet,” Chadwick said.
On the football field, practices cannot include activities that result in sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants. Training or otherwise engaging in elements or aspects of the sport in a manner that do not involve close contact with other persons is allowed.
A football player cannot practice in full pads with the five days of heat acclimatization has been completed. This heat acclimatization process can still begin on July 20.
Drills and simulations in which players are not engaged with an opponent are allowed. For these purposes, an opponent is anyone (teammate or coach) who is engaged with the player with sustained close proximity or physical contact, including contact with a blocking pad or other similar equipment being held by a coach or teammate.
Seven-on-seven, scrimmages and practicing with another team are not allowed under the Governor’s Executive Order.