The TSSAA has set the rules for the coming athletic season which will again see forfeiture of games for teams unable to play due to COVID infections.
During its meeting at the Double Tree Hotel in Murfreesboro this past week, the tribunal voted to continue handling game cancellations due to COVID-19 in that same manner as last year. If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss. In football, if the game is not made up and the team that cannot play due to COVID-19 is the visiting team, they would remain the visiting team the following year.
Along with addressing fall sports in Tennessee, the TSSAA board also voted to continue the playoff setup used during last year for high school basketball. Last year the Board mandated that district and region postseason basketball games were to be hosted at satellite sites by the higher seeded team. The Board tabled the discussion in their recent meeting to allow schools to continue that way or play at a central site until the November meeting.
The Board also voted that the price for Sectional Tickets (state playoffs) for all sports and football playoffs will be $8 if purchased as a digital ticket through GoFan, and $10 if purchased at the gate with cash.
During the meeting, the TSSAA also welcomed several schools as new members including Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin, Chattanooga Preparatory School, Memphis School of Excellence Cordova High School, and Eagleton College & Career Academy.