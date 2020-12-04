Tullahoma Utilities Authority is hoping to ease traffic concerns and improve customer service by renting out a second office space in the middle of town.
According to discussion at the Nov. 24 meeting of the TUA Board of Directors, TUA will lease out an old Citizens Tri-County Bank building on West Lincoln Street to use on high-volume days so customers can have speedier service and be safer.
According to a memo on the issue provided to The News, there are five dates each month where the drive-up window at the TUA facility on South Jackson Street backs up “several cars deep,” causing customers extended wait times to pay their bills.
“Many times, this back up can cause unsafe traffic conditions on South Jackson Street,” the memo states. “This has been exacerbated with COVID-19.”
The utility authority was presented with an opportunity to rent the former Citizens Tri-County Bank satellite office at 501 W. Lincoln St., which TUA President Brian Skelton believed would be a prime opportunity to both improve the speed of service for customers as well as keep traffic conditions at its South Jackson Street facility smooth. The West Lincoln building has drive-up windows that TUA staff would be able to use for customers looking to pay their bills. TUA would not utilize the lobby space of the building.
The plans for the utilities provider include only utilizing the building a few times per month, on the five different due dates for TUA and LightTube bills, as well as the days before and/or after observed holidays. According to the memo, the rent for the building would be no more than $750 per month, and TUA would cover all utilities costs. The building would be used for just one year – 12 months – per the agreement.
“Plans are to rotate customer service representatives to work the new drive-up on the proposed days each month so there would be no added payroll expense associated with the additional location,” the memo states.
Skelton said he and TUA staff felt the additional location would be “a nice convenience” for many TUA customers and “relieve the often backed up drive-up line at 901 South Jackson Street.”
Whether or not TUA would continue using the space after the first year would need further discussion after seeing the potential success and future needs of the secondary location, per the memo.
The board unanimously approved the motion on the subject.