“As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, Tullahoma Utilities Authority lobby will no longer be open to customers or visitors due to COVID-19 concerns,” announced TUA President Brian Skelton. “For those who need to change service or obtain new service, please call 931-455-4515 and select option 1. Customer service will make sure that you have the correct documents and provide additional direction. These services are available 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
He noted they still have the following options to make payments:
- Mail.
- Bank draft
- Online at www.tub.net
- Pay with credit card by phone during regular hours by calling a Customer Service Representative at 931-455-4515, option 1. Credit card fees are waived through April 15, 2020.
- Drive thru window during regular hours.
- Drop box by the drive through at any time. TUA recommends that no cash be placed in the drop box.
“TUA will continue our commitment to provide safe, reliable and economical services throughout the duration of this COVID-19 concern,” Skelton added.