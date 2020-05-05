Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many TUA customers are experiencing challenging financial times. As a way to assist some of these customers, TUA staff recommended a donation of $10,000 to Good Samaritan for TUA utility bill payment assistance, funded from electric system reserves. The recommendation was presented to the TUA board by President Brian Skelton for approval during their monthly meeting last Tuesday, April 21.
By making this donation, TUA is eligible to receive a matching grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for Good Samaritan, resulting in a combined $20,000 to be used for TUA utility bill payment assistance.
TVA began administering a COVID Community Care Fund to provide matching grant funds to support and partner with local power companies to meet needs in their communities during this evolving crisis. The fund will provide up to $2 million to nonprofit agencies across the valley for projects that provide needed community services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The matching fund is allocated to the local power companies by size, with a minimum of $10,000 available. The COVID Community Care Fund will be available until Sept. 15 or until funds are depleted, according to TVA community engagement.
“The payment is to be made to Good Samaritan immediately,” the memorandum reads. “TUA will then apply to TVA for the matching funds, which should be delivered within two weeks of the approval date.”
The recommendation was unanimously approved by the board.
The Good Samaritan of Tullahoma is a nonprofit charitable organization charted in 1985 as a way for churches of all denominations, local businesses and citizens to work together to have a centralized location in order to provide assistance to those in need or in crisis situation in the community, according to their website.
Good Samaritan is located at 210 E. Grundy St. and can be reached at 455-7353. Visit their website at www.goodsamatitanoftullahoma.org.
