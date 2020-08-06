For the first time, Tullahoma High School will be broadcasting live sporting events this coming season, leading off with football games this coming year after partnering with the Tullahoma Utilities Authority.
Fans will be able to watch contests from the comfort of their own home, as games will be streamed on LightTube. All 10 of Tullahoma’s regular-season contests will be shown live on the network.
“The COVID-19 virus has prompted us to look for different avenues to allow our most vulnerable fans the opportunity to watch our athletes and band perform without endangering their health,” the THS Athletic Department said in a statement. “We will be limiting tickets to our athletic events in accordance with the TSSAA request. We ask that you support our athletic programs by joining with us to help produce these broadcasts.”
During those live broadcasts, advertisements will be sold with the money being generated going toward the Tullahoma Athletic Department, THS marketing classes and the THS digital arts program. The plan is to provide students with opportunities to gain experience, while learning about areas of interest including marketing, creating, editing and eventually broadcasting.
“Our athletic department supports 21 different athletic teams with some generating revenue and some not generating revenue,” the same statement read. “Your support of our athletic teams allow us to provide these opportunities for the young ladies and young men to represent Tullahoma in athletic competitions.”
Until this coming season, replay of football games had been played on LightTube. However, the 2020 campaign will mark the first time that those games will be streamed live and TUA is excited to be on board with the high school.
“We are excited this year to be broadcasting THS sports live on The LightTube Sports Network channel 23,” said Randy Brewer, Tullahoma Utilities Authority Supervisor of Communication. “Scott Shasteen and Ken Keller will be back calling the football games this season. An audio-only feed will be available on the TUA LightTube YouTube page. This is a new partnership with the school system that will allow us to not only record, but also to broadcast the games we cover live for the first time.”
Those who are wanting to watch replay of games will be able to do so, nearly two weeks after the initial broadcast. Those replays will be available online on YouTube on TUALightTube’s page.
“This will allow friends and family who are out of town to watch the games,” Brewer said. “We would like to thank THS Principal Jason Quick and Athletic Director John Olive for making this a reality.”
The Tullahoma football season is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Our community support at athletic events gives these young people special memories that they will savor throughout their lives,” the THS Athletic Department statement read. “Whether you are able to come to the game and cheer for the Wildcats in person, or you need to stay home cheering for the ‘Cats, we appreciate your continued support, as well as that of our advertisers.”