Tullahoma City Schools has announced its plan for students to return to in-person instruction Sept. 8.
TCS, Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools released a joint statement announcing that each system will be moving away from their coordinated “Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021” plan.
The statement revealed that in the beginning of the school year, all three school districts collaborated to create the “Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021,” which utilized data to determine whether the districts were in minimal, moderate or significant spread of active COVID-19 cases within the county.
"Now that the school year has started, each district has its own localized information,” the statement read. “As a result, each district will be moving away from the Pathway and making decisions based on local school district needs.”
The statement concluded by saying the three school systems will continue to collaborate on the details for how each system will proceed.
TCS followed up the joint release with another statement further elaborating the new plan for having students to return to in-person instruction.
"Based on the current data we have, and with the current procedures we have in place, district and school-level leadership believe it to be in the interest of our students to return to in-person instruction," the TCS statement said.
The statement added students who are distance learning will continue to receive daily virtual instruction as well.
It added that the "transition back to in-person instruction for traditional learners will occur Tuesday, September 8."
Until then, TCS will continue to with the current hybrid plan until Sept. 4.
Procedures will remain in place at each school to ensure the health and safety of everyone, as it is the desire of TCS to practice mitigation strategies to keep the environment safe for students as well as TCS staff.
These strategies will include:
Recommending masks for everyone and wearing them correctly; daily temperature checks; frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizing; social distancing when feasible; strategic movement of students; and cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects throughout the day.
The statement added that TCS was grateful to be working with the Tennessee Department of Health team members for providing guidance for safety practices as well as what steps to take when a positive case of COVID-19 is identified.
"We appreciate the team effort of everyone in our community working together to reduce risk for our students and staff members," the statement read. “Thank you for your grace, understanding, support and flexibility as we move forward in these fluid times of COVID-19.”
