Tullahoma High School students will begin the week at home rather than in the building, district officials announced.
Tullahoma City Schools announced high school students will begin virtual instruction Monday, Dec. 14, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students, as well as an increase in quarantined students, staff absences and “an abundance of caution for the safety and health of our faculty, staff and students.”
The school will transition to virtual instruction Monday and will remain that way until Jan. 5, when classes resume following the Christmas break from school.
As of Friday morning, no other schools in the district were included in the virtual learning transition, meaning the remaining four elementary and two middle schools will still see students in their classrooms.
COVID-19 cases steadily increased over the last week, with 429 active cases of the virus in the county as of Thursday, Dec. 11. Overall, Coffee County has seen 3,460 cases and 46 deaths attributed to the virus, per the Tennessee Department of Health.