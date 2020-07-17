An unpublished document obtained by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity states 18 different states, including Tennessee should consider rolling back their reopening strategies.
The report was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not published. The 359-page document states Tennessee, like the other states, is considered a "red zone" due to its spike in COVID-19 cases. Tennessee has had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, according to the report.
Additionally, the report stated, Tennessee is in a "yellow zone" for test positivity rates, because between 5% and 10% of tests returned positive.
According to the report, the three counties with the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks are Shelby, Davidson and Rutherford counties, which represent 50% of new cases in the entire state.
The state had 155 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared to the national average of 119 per 100,000, the report states.
The Tullahoma-Manchester area was also named as a vulnerable community in the report.
According to the data, the Tullahoma-Manchester "core-based statistical area" was listed as a top 12 locality in the "yellow zone" for new cases in the last week. This designation means the area is one that reported both new cases between 10-1000 per 100,000 population and a diagnostic test positivity result between 5% and 10%, or one of those two conditions and one condition qualifying as being in the "red zone," per the report.
The report also outlines steps those counties and localities in the "red" and "yellow zones" can do to preempt "exponential community spread."
Some of the policy recommendations listed in the report include limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people, not going to bars or nightclubs, wearing a mask at all times outside the home, practicing social distancing, reducing public interactions and activities to 50% of normal activity, closing bars until the percent positive rates are under 3%, limiting gyms to just 25% occupancy, recruiting more contact tracers as community outreach workers, providing isolation facilities outside of households if COVID-positive individuals can't quarantine successfully and increasing the messaging on the risk of serious disease for individuals in all age groups with preexisting obesity, hypertension and diabetes and recommending them to shelter in place.
The report also recommends localities in the "yellow zone" move to a community-led neighborhood testing and work with local community groups to increase access to testing; surge testing and contact tracing resources to neighborhoods and zip codes with highest case rates; and diagnostic pooling and surveillance pooling.
To view the entire report, click here.