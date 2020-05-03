With Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order setting in motion the reopening of commerce in Tennessee, The Tullahoma News will reopen its doors to customers while doing what it can to protect both customers and employees as the COVID-19 pandemic still looms.
“Beginning Monday, May 4, the front doors of The Tullahoma News will be open for customers,” said Editor Duane Sherrill of the reopening.
The News’ doors were closed ahead of the governor’s executive order in April, directing many businesses to close their doors. While considered as an essential business, in an abundance of caution, the publication decided to temporarily lock its front doors to the public. Behind the scenes, reporters, advertising agents and other personnel continued doing their regular jobs.
The business hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visitors are asked to use safety protocols by using social distancing when visiting. Anyone who feels sick or suspects they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to contact the paper via phone at 455-4545 instead of paying a personal visit. Employees will extend visitors the same courtesy.