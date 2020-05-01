Curbside recycling and animal adoptions will return to the city, and the Tullahoma Municipal Airport will begin reopening its terminal building to the public starting Monday, May 4, according to city officials.
At the Monday, April 27 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, City Administrator Jennifer Moody announced the public works department would once again pick up the city’s recyclables starting the next week, and dog adoptions from the Tullahoma Animal Shelter would also start back up on an appointment-only basis.
“Beginning on May 4 we are going to bring back curbside recycling service (and) begin our normal routes again, so people can start putting their items back out at the curb,” Moody said. “We know they’ve probably been piling up around your house, so we want to help you get those out.”
The city suspended the curbside recycling program two weeks ago, following guidance from state health and government officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Moody, aircraft owners have been allowed to access the terminal building throughout the citywide suspension of certain services, but now the general public will be able to start going into the building again if they wish.
The animal shelter has also been closed to the public for several weeks, but Moody said those looking to find a new furry friend will be able to schedule appointments with the shelter beginning Monday.
“If you’d like to help walk the animals or maybe visit and see if there’s an animal you’d like to adopt, we’ll be doing that by appointment,” she said.
All other city services are likely to remain closed until further into the month, she added, though she and other city officials are monitoring things regularly and seeing if adjustments are needed.
One point Moody emphasized is the addition of glass being installed in the city hall lobby. She said once the city has glass installed, the city will be able to reopen the city hall lobby to the public.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.