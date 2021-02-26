A number of Tullahoma City Schools faculty and staff members likely suffered some soreness in their arms Thursday, after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of school employees attended the vaccine clinic hosted at Tullahoma High School in partnership with the Coffee County Health Department to get their vaccines. In total, 220 doses were administered at the Feb. 24 clinic.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, health department officials contacted the school system earlier in the month as Tennessee moved forward through its vaccination phases in order to set up a possible vaccine clinic for the school system.
“Pam Browning, the director of public health for several counties, reached out to our coordinated school health director, Gina Bumbalough, and myself to basically say, ‘In preparation for Phase 1B, would you survey people to get some information,’” Stephens told The News.
Following that inquiry, a preliminary survey was sent out to all approximately 500 school employees – certified teachers, classified secretaries, school nutrition workers, librarians, bus drivers and more – to gauge their interest in receiving a COVID vaccine. According to that survey, Stephens said, approximately half of respondents said they would like to receive the vaccine.
After sending word to the health department that a clinic would be welcome, Stephens said Coordinated School Health Director Gina Bumbalough took control over setting up the clinic.
They coordinated with Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick to confirm that the school was available to serve as the clinic site before letting staff members know they would be able to receive their vaccine Wednesday afternoon starting at 12:15 p.m. in the school auditorium.
“We wanted to make sure that our teachers could have a place here in Tullahoma that would make it convenient for them,” Bumbalough said. “Then they wouldn’t have to worry about finding subs or having to take a whole day off.”
All seven of the district’s school nurses assisted four members of the Coffee County Health Department in the clinic, with health department officials administering the vaccines and school health officials checking in, checking paperwork and checking patients for any side effects after receiving their injections.
“It’s certainly a collaborative effort,” Stephens said of the clinic. “We so appreciate the health department’s willingness to come here, because we know for them it’s extra [work]. It certainly makes it easy for all of us.”
Stephens credited Bumbalough for finalizing all the minutiae of the clinic, praising the organization of the event to The News after receiving her own vaccine.
“Truly, she has done a remarkable job of orchestrating getting forms out, getting forms returned to nurses or her for locations like central office, CSS, maintenance and so forth and then evaluating who can come at what time, the amount of people at each time and then to communicate to those groups when they’re coming,” she said. “Hats off to her. I’m really proud of her. She’s done incredible work all year, as have all our nurses, but this is pretty amazing.”
Those receiving their first rounds of the vaccine also praised the clinic setup. Tia Shaw, the Kool Kids director at Bel-Aire Elementary School, said the whole process was “quick and easy.” She told The News she received the vaccine for her father, who lives with her.
Ann Tevrucht, a speech assistant at East Lincoln Elementary School, also elected to get her vaccine for others.
“My husband’s diabetic; my mother-in-law is taking chemo; my mom is in her 70s,” she said, noting that she wanted to get the vaccine “mostly to protect them.” She said she “hardly felt” the vaccine injection and found the clinic at large a “pretty good” operation.
“It looks like it’s running pretty smooth,” she said.
The health department transported 220 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the high school, Bumbalough said. All of those allotted 220 doses were administered Wednesday, she added.
Bumbalough announced during the clinic that she and health department staff were in talks to set up a second-dose clinic for those who received their first dose Wednesday afternoon. When that clinic would be held was still not yet determined, according to Bumbalough, due to a few factors.
“That’ll just depend on when the supply comes and the date that they have staff that can come, because they still have the Manchester site open, so they’re splitting their staff a little bit to accommodate us,” she said Wednesday.
Once a date could be lined up for those needing their second dose, Bumbalough said she would get into contact with everyone to let them know when they needed to receive their final dose.
No staff or faculty member is required to receive a vaccine, Bumbalough said, though she was encouraged that more than 200 employees showed up for the first clinic.
“As I’ve told everyone, it’s a personal decision, and we want to provide you with that opportunity if you want to, so I was pleased that so many of our teachers took advantage of that opportunity,” she said.
After receiving her vaccine, Stephens looked the clinic as the “beginning of the end” of the virus and pandemic that turned everyone’s world upside down last year.
“I am feeling a combination of excitement and relief as I sit here and reflect upon this stage of a worldwide pandemic and what I’ve done to help contribute to what I hope is the stopping of it.”