The city of Tullahoma will salute to veterans across the community and beyond at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, during the annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
The featured speaker for this year’s ceremony will be Maj. Gen. (Ret) Alan Harris, the commander for American Legion Post 43.
Harris is the former Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Tennessee National Guard. In his capacity in this role, he was responsible for ensuring the combat readiness of the state’s 10,500 citizen-soldiers in four major Army commands and maintaining accreditation of the 117th Regional Training Institute. His major commands included the 30th Troop Command, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, 194th Engineer Brigade and the 230th Sustainment Brigade. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard from 1978 to 2013 and earned the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit along with many other awards and decorations.
While in past years the city’s Veterans Day ceremony has been held at South Jackson Civic Center, the 2020 ceremony will take place outside at History Park, the home of the Veterans Memorial Walk. According to city officials, the move was one precaution taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony will take place following a new addition to the Veterans Day celebration. Starting at 8:30 a.m., Tullahoma City Schools will put on a drive-through parade celebrating the community’s veterans throughout Tullahoma. Any veteran who wishes to participate is asked to assemble at Tullahoma High School at 8 a.m. The parade route will pass by each of the seven schools in the district, allowing the students an opportunity to show their support and appreciation for the service of our community’s veterans, before ending downtown at the park for the city ceremony. The caravan will arrive at History Park at approximately 10:55 a.m.
During this time, the city will pause to honor the nation’s veterans and celebrate their service to its security.
“Veterans Day is a day our nation sets aside to honor the service of all military veterans, both past and present, living and deceased,” said Mayor Ray Knowis. “We are pleased to host this event for veterans and their families, and it is an honor to have our local veterans participating in Tullahoma’s Veterans Day Ceremony.”
Following the parade and ceremony in the park, veterans are invited to head across the railroad tracks to American Legion Post 43 for fellowship.
Brick pavers are still available for sale on the Veterans Memorial Walk, as well. Those who wish to purchase a paver to honor a veteran should contact Sandy Sebren with the Shady Grove Garden club at sew2seb@gmail.com.