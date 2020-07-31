Coffee County officially has two COVID-related deaths to its tally, according to the latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The daily report listed Coffee County at 370 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 198 of those cases considered active and 170 recovered.
As of Friday at 2 p.m., a total of 8,465 tests had been administered in the county, or 15% of the total estimated population of the county.
The News does not have information as to where the two individuals lived in the county.