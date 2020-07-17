There are now 55 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, per the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, released each day at 2 p.m. from TDOH, has the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county at 170, 55 of which are considered active cases. This was an overall increase of two cases of COVID.
Since Thursday, 115 are considered recovered. The county still has no COVID deaths, per the report.
Statewide, Tennessee recorded its fourth-highest single-day increase with 2,279 new cases reported. That brings the statewide total to 73,819, with 42,734 recovered, 3,562 hospitalizations and 815 deaths.
Neighboring county cases also rose.
Rutherford County added 128 more cases and one death, bringing its total to 4,242. That includes 2331 active and 1870 recovered. The county now has 41 COVID deaths, per the report.
Cannon County also added two more cases, bringing its total up to 68 cases. This includes 37 active and 31 recovered. There are still no COVID deaths in the county, per the data.
The Warren County total has now surpassed 200, with 208 total cases of the disease. This includes 131 active cases, 35 recovered and two deaths.
Grundy County saw no change in its COVID numbers, remaining static at 71 total cases; 11 active, 58 recovered and two deaths, according to TDOH.
Franklin County added five more cases, bringing its total to 141 overall. This includes 58 active cases, 80 recovered and the same three deaths, per the report.
Moore County also remained static from Thursday, with 28 total cases, 19 active and 9 recovered. The county still has no COVID deaths, per TDOH.
Finally, Bedford County also saw an increase in its case numbers. The county added 14 more cases, bringing its overall total to 668. This includes 158 active and 500 recovered, while there are still just 10 COVID deaths.
For more county data, visit the TDOH report website.