The United Way of Highway 55 has put out the call for applications for nonprofits in the tri-county area that what to receive funds from the organization.
“United Way of Highway 55 is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle,” announced Executive Director Ashley Abraham. “All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2020. Go to http://highway55unitedway.org/allocations/ to find the Allocation Application Manual. Fill out and download required documents.”
She noted that the United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. In order for everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.
“United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community,” she revealed. “We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. We distribute funds strategically to our partner local nonprofits.”
Abraham gave the roadmap of how funds are allocated, noting the nonprofits submit applications, which their allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, they identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.
“We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services,” said Abraham. “By giving to UWHWY55, you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many needed missions.”
For more information about United Way of Highway 55 go to http://highway55unitedway.org/ or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hwy55UnitedWay/ to stay up to date on local news and events!