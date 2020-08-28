Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) have released an update about the new plan moving for students to return to iin-person instruction on Sept. 8.
Earlier today, TCS sent out a joint statement with Manchester City School and Coffee County Schools announcing that each system will be moving away from the Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021 plan.
"Based on the current data we have, and with the current procedures we have in place, district and school-level leadership believe it to be in the interest of our students to return to in-person instruction," the statement said.
The statement added students who are distant learning will continue to receive daily virtual instruction as well.
It added that the "transition back to in-person instruction for traditional learners will occur Tuesday, September 8."
Until then, TCS will continue to with the current hybrid plan.
Procedures to practice mitigation strategies to keep the environment safe for students will remain in place as well.
These include:
- Recommending masks for everyone and wearing them correctly
- Daily temperature checks
- Frequent hand-washing and hand santizing
- Social distancing when feasible
- Strategic movement of students
- Cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects throughout the day
The statement added that TCS was grateful to be working with the Tennessee Department of Health team members for providing guidance for safety practices.
"We appreciate the team effort of everyone in our community working together to reduce risk for our students and staff members," the statement read.
