Urgent Team now offers Telemedicine as another on-demand care option for patients with non-life-threatening injuries, illnesses and health conditions from their Tullahoma location.
A telemedicine video visit allows patients to meet with an Urgent Team provider, securely and confidentially from the comfort of their home. The visits can be done from a computer, tablet or smart phone that has a camera, microphone and speaker.
“We’re excited to offer this on-demand solution to our patients,” said Tom Dent, chairman and CEO of Urgent Team. “Urgent Team is steadfast in our goal of delivering quality care to our patients and this new technology allows us to provide this care from wherever they need us.”
Telemedicine will be used to care for patients ages six months and older who need consultation for minor injuries, illnesses and health conditions. Self-pay and commercial insurance (including Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE) are accepted. Urgent Team knows some conditions will still require in-person care and patients can use Hold My Spot™, the 24/7 online scheduling tool or just walk-in, no appointment needed.
The service is offered Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Patients wanting to use telemedicine will simply use their smart phone or desktop or laptop and follow three easy steps found on the website, www.UrgentTeam.net/Telemedicine. “The best part is no app needs to be downloaded, and all data is encrypted for extra security,” Dent explained.
Recent studies show patients are comfortable using the technology: More than three-fourths (84%) of telehealth users were able to completely resolve their medical concern(s) during their visit and 73% did not experience any issues or problems during their service. While nearly half (49%) of users say there were no barriers that made using telehealth difficult, 87% describe the enrollment process as somewhat/very easy