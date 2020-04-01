While gas pumps are not considered a primary way that the coronavirus spreads, the CDC suggests consumers take precautions when they handle any object that has been touched by other people – such as a gas handle or the keypad used to pay at the pump.
In a report published this past month by the New England Journal of Medicine, their study discovered the virus can adhere to plastic - which is what makes up most gas pumps - for up to 72 hours. The CDC says that is enough time for people to pick up the virus.
“Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses,” the CDC says. “Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.”
While research suggests COVID-19 along with many other viruses can persist on surfaces like plastic, they can also last much longer on other surfaces as discovered in their investigation of the infections of the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise-liner where many aboard became ill in February. The research revealed the virus was still detectable on surfaces after 17 days without disinfection.
“SARS-CoV-2 RNA was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted.”
The CDC stresses the importance of proper handwashing to prevent transferring the virus from a public surface – like a gas pump – to your body, “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place.”
Since pumping gas is inevitable, the CDC suggests you consider carrying some disposable nitrile or latex gloves in your car to use when gripping the pump handle. Or, you can try to use paper towels that are sometimes available at the pump or have some with you to cover your hands when you grip the handle. You should also do the same to isolate yourself from the keypad when entering payment information.
Once you are through with gloves, if warm, invert them and throw them away, and also any paper towels you might have used. Use hand sanitizer to make sure your hands are clean after you’re done and before you get back into your car.
Cleaning your hands after you’re done seems like the quickest, easiest precaution. But some drivers might want to have disinfectant wipes handy for wiping down the gas pump handle and the payment keypad before pumping.
“This process ensures that I’m not inadvertently transferring the virus from a high-touch surface like a gas pump to my vehicle’s door handle, and from there into the interior.”
Duane Sherrill may be reached at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com.