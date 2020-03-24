Among the rash of closures and postponements due to the novel coronavirus, Tullahoma High School announced this year’s prom has been postponed as well.
Prom was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, April 4, but high school administrators announced Wednesday that it would not take place that day.
“Teachers and administrators are working on a plan for a potential reschedule date,” the announcement said. “Stay safe. Stay home. Take care of each other. Wash your hands.”
THS Principal Kathy Rose said the decision to postpone prom was “not an easy one,” as the decision affect other entities besides the THS student body.
“The impact on our students is huge, but there is also a ripple effect in our local economy,” she told The News. “Tux rentals, florists, restaurants, photographers, nail and beauty salons all feel the impact.”
Rose said the decision to announce now was made to give a fair shake to all those who had already made reservations and appointments.
All school officials can do now is wait to see how the spread of the virus and the disease it causes continues, Rose added.
“The first priority is getting students back into school, and we don’t know for certain when that will happen,” she said. “We continue to hope for the best.
“To quote everyone else in the world, we are in uncharted waters.”
For now, Rose added, the district’s main focus is setting up the “distance-learning component” for the city’s students in order to allow them to continue learning.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.