Just over 1,300 ballots were cast in the first weekend of the early voting period, according to Coffee County Election Commission.
The commission announced the first few days of early voting were off to a safe and secure start in the county for the Aug. 6 state and federal primary, county general and Manchester and Tullahoma municipal elections.
“Our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this election,” said Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar. “We have ensured our polling locations have room for social distancing and have taken other measures to protect voters and poll officials. It is great to see all of our plans in action and I encourage voters to take advantage of early voting to skip Election Day lines.”
As of Monday, July 20, 1,357 total votes had been cast in the elections, according to Farrar. Tullahoma had the most votes cast at 675, followed by rural Coffee County with 415. Just 267 votes had been cast in Manchester, according to Farrar.
The early voting period began Friday, July 17, and will end Saturday, Aug. 1. Early voting takes place every day but Sunday during the period.
Early voting allows voters in Coffee County to avoid long lines and crowds on Election Day, as well as the flexibility of Saturday hours and multiple polling locations, according to the commission.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters in the county are encouraged to do their part to keep one another safe. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their respective polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to take appropriate protective measures.
“I commend all of the election commissions across the state who have been preparing for months for this election,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It’s encouraging to see voters safely taking advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”
The easiest way for voters to find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more is by downloading the GoVoteTN app on a smartphone or by visiting GoVoteTN.com. The app is available for a free download in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring a valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
There are just nine more days to cast your ballot during the early voting period. Early voting takes place in Tullahoma at C.D. Stamps Community Center, located at 810 S. Jackson St., and in Manchester at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza, located at 1329 McArthur St.
Early voting hours in Tullahoma are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Manchester early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Anyone with questions about voting should contact the election commission at 723-5103.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.