Those looking to receive their COVID-19 vaccination now have another option available to them.
According to state health officials, 121 Tennessee Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, including the Tullahoma, Manchester and Fayetteville Walmarts will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify to receive the vaccine according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
According to Walmart officials, vaccine appointments began Friday, Feb. 12, at the select Walmart locations around the state.
The superstore’s participation in the vaccine effort comes from a federal pharmacy partnership designed to increase access to COVID vaccines.
“We continue to advocate for Tennesseans by maximizing every dose of COVID-19 made available for people in our state,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We are eager to collaborate with our federal partners to expand access to this vital resource for Tennesseans in the communities where they live and work.”
Tennesseeans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine per the state’s vaccination plan will have access to the vaccinations at the additional pharmacies through the new program. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a public-private partnership with national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies.
States worked with the CDC to select initial pharmacy partners based on several factors, including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A total of one million total doses of the Moderna vaccine are being provided for the first week of the program nationwide, and additional doses will be allocated to the program weekly, based on the available supply of vaccines.
Vaccine allocations at the pharmacies for the program are in addition to those already going to states and may initially be limited in quantity.
To receive your COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart, visit Walmart.com/covid and schedule an appointment online.