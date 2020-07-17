Walmart and Sam’s Club are now mandating customers wear face coverings.
In a press release July 15, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced they will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20.
The release says that while the number of cases across country have seen a spike, there has also been an increase in mask mandates, whether it be government or store mandates.
“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” the release stated.
The reason for the mandate to start July 20 is to give time to inform customers of the mandate, post signs and to train associates on new protocols.
“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” the release stated.
Along with signs on display, Walmart is creating the role of Health Ambassador. They will be near the entrance, and wearing black polo shirts, to remind customers with no masks about the mandate. These ambassadors will “work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.” The release said Walmart is considering different solutions for customers when the requirement takes effect.
The News reached out to Tullahoma Walmart Manager Mark Kelly for comment about the requirement, and he said there will be exceptions for anyone with health issues or who have small children when comes to the requirement.
“We’re 'recommend and require' but not 'mandate it,'” said Kelly. “If you've got a health condition [or] young children, then we’re not going to turn you away.”
Kelly also said normal procedure will be followed, and they will contact authorities if there’s an escalation between customers and associates regarding wearing masks.
“The biggest thing is we’re just trying to be safe for us and the community,” Kelly said.
Along with the mask requirement, the press release said all stores will have a single entrance.
For Sam’s Club members, there will be associates by the entrance with the same process as Walmart to remind them of the mask requirement.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," the company said in the release. "Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”
Complimentary masks will be provided to members who don’t have a mask along with masks available for purchase.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”
Other businesses, Kroger, Starbucks, Publix, CVS, Costco, Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy, are also requiring customers to wear face masks to their stores.
