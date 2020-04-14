Tullahoma local Leigh Fogle has taken the initiative to start a website and Facebook group entitled “We are Tullahoma,” to help share accurate information and gather a group of volunteers to help Tullahomans in need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been paying attention to the news and have seen this coming since January. I saw what was happening in New York and Los Angeles. I figured everything was going to shut down soon. On March 20, I was driving to Chattanooga for work and listening to National Public Radio (NPR) and they were discussing all of the traffic that was still happening in Nashville and I thought ‘This is a problem. I do not think they are getting the real facts about it,’” Fogle explained. “They are either not paying attention or they are getting different points of view. I called a few people in the city including Interim Director of Schools Scott Hargrove as well as a couple of aldermen to check on what the plan was for Tullahoma during this pandemic and how we can notify the public about this information.”
“That Saturday, I put up a website with a simple Google form for those who need help and those who would like to volunteer to help. I also added an information page categorized by federal, state and local and added information about grants and loans for small businesses.”
“Part of the problem today is that we almost have an overload of information and it is hard to make out what is really important and then bring attention to that news,” Fogle said. “I knew that, from advice from my sister who has worked with crisis communication before and from my background, that we do not have the bandwidth in a town the size of Tullahoma to have a staff that can handle crisis communication. I have worked with Winston Brooks and Mayor Curlee on several other projects, so I just told them “I am at home anyway, I can do this website and Facebook page.”
“The Facebook group and website have both grown organically,” she said. The group currently has over 1,500 members. “It is listed as a private group, but I let anyone join that asks to. There are a few rules as far as posting goes. One rule is no self-promotions or marketing. We are not allowing businesses to post their specials or anything like that. We also monitor the comments to make sure the arguments do not go back and forth. Right now, there is a lot of conversation about Walmart and the topic of whether or not they are following these mandates and talking about toilet paper. We want some of that to happen because it is factual information but when we start seeing all of the negative opinions, we stop the conversation. Those discussions would take over the page and people would not see the information that they need to see.
Any posts that are not factual are being removed to ensure that everything posted is true and members of the group can trust the information posted, according to Fogle.
“Mayor Curlee asked me to work on a virtual Easter egg hunt for the city. There are things like that happening in so many different local groups, but we figured out how to figure out how to make it a public activity,” Fogle said. “We are trying to find all of the positive things that we can to post because we know that positive things will make people want to join this page and then they will be able to get the information about this pandemic that they might need.”
“I am the only moderator on the Facebook page right now, but James and Erin Wilson rebuilt the entire website and made it look so much better. We are getting so much more information and they are making it easier to access,” she said. “They have taken the reins on the website and are working so hard to build the survey form for those who need help, want to volunteer and also businesses that need help.
“The information from the ‘I need help’ form on the website goes into a confidential list that only I can see. Robin Dunn, Rupa Blackwell and I are the ones managing that primarily. The people who ask for help are put into a system and we have a process for managing who is following up with them and who needs the resources,” Fogle explained. “Since Mayor Curlee’s livestream, we have gotten a lot more volunteer sign ups which will help us as we strive to help everyone that fills out the help form.”
“There is a man who lives four hours away and his mom lives here, so when he found out about our website he thanked us and explained how worried he had been about who was going to care for his mom,” she said. “There are a lot of people sitting around that have nothing to do that can do not even know that they could be volunteering for activities for needs that come up.”
Right now, the volunteers are making calls to people that have gone to the website to ask for help and connecting them with people who can help them, according to Fogle. When Volunteers sign up, they are asked what area of town they are from so when a need comes up near East Lincoln, an email will go out to volunteers on the East Lincoln side of town first.
“At some point, I will need someone to help me moderate the Facebook page because it is becoming a full-time job for me. Also, anyone who has talents and think that they could be of help somehow, especially with our positive distractions that would be great. We as a community need positive distractions, like the Easter egg hunt. Those are the kinds of things we want to help coordinate and promote since we are all quarantined right now,” she said.
“I started this website because I wanted to build a community and we may need this for months to come,” she said.
For more information, join Fogle’s Facebook group (We are Tullahoma or visit www.wearetullahoma.com to find the “I need help” and volunteer sign-up forms.
