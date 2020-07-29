There are currently 172 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH).
The total positive cases in the county has now climbed to 333, according to the report, with 161 considered recovered.
A total of 7,964 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Coffee County, according to the report, with 7,631 of them coming back negative.
There were 15 new confirmed cases counted since Tuesday, according to the TDOH report, along with four more recovered for a net change of 11 for the current active case number of 172.
Statewide, Tennessee crossed the 100,000-mark with total positive cases now resting at 100,822. The state also passed 1,000 COVID-related deaths, with that total now at 1,020.