The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted operations in various fields, including industry, small business and government. The outbreak has seriously impacted the revenue stream of Coffee County and has changed the county’s budget process.
The budget requests from all county departments were due Feb. 29, and all applications have been received, according to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell.
Usually, in March, April and May, departments present their requests to the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee and explain why they are asking for certain increases. Then, the committee members vote on those budget requests.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted this process.
“This process has been put on hold,” Cordell said.
The budget and finance committee’s meeting scheduled for last week was cancelled. And, to protect the community, the departments are not expected to present their budget requests.
Additionally, the county’s coffers will inevitably suffer. Reduced industry and business activity and limited travelling have slashed income coming from sales taxes and occupancy taxes, according to Cordell.
“We are evaluating the impact of the reduced revenue stream, and we’re considering freezing the 2020-2021 budget at the 2019-2020 level or even implementing budget reductions,” Cordell said. “There are so many unknowns associated with unemployment and loss of sales tax revenue. We still don’t know how rescheduling Bonnaroo for September will affect Coffee County.”
The festival typically brings more than $1 million sales tax dollars to the county annually.
Coffee County officials are reevaluating the situation daily and examining all options with the intent of finding feasible and fiscally responsible solutions, said Cordell.