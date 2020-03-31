The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women Impacting the Community luncheon, previously scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 has been postponed due to the lingering health and safety concerns within the community. A new date will be announced later.
The annual luncheon is held to celebrate women in Tullahoma that have made a difference by working hard in the community, whether it be from a project, club, event, or business.
The chamber also uses this event to thank the women who work hard every day not only to make difference in the community, but also in the lives of others around them.
During the luncheon, awards are given out to outstanding women nominated by members of the community they serve.
A keynote speaker is also usually present to share their story as well as an empowering message with attendees of the luncheon.
“We will continue to monitor public health safety concerns and regulations and pick a new date soon,” a post from the chamber’s Facebook page read. “Stay tuned for more information.”
“TACC takes the health of our community very seriously. We feel it is best to postpone the event, but we do not have a new date at this time. We look forward to celebrating all of the amazing women in our community later this year,” Chamber Director Hope Sartain said.
Stay plugged in with the chamber by visiting their Facebook page “Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce” or www.tullahoma.org for updates on Women Impacting the Community as well as other upcoming events.
The chamber is also keeping the community updated on what businesses are open or have adjusted their hours due to COVID-19 via their Facebook page.
