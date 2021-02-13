A local business celebrated its one year anniversary with a special ribbon cutting.
The Shop Tullahoma barbershop on 109 S. Jackson St. recently celebrated its one year anniversary of being open with a ribbon cutting ceremony thanks to the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Shop Tullahoma’s owner Jennifer Halliburton told guests the reason she decided to have the ribbon cutting now instead when the barbershop first opened was she wanted to celebrate that it made it through 2020.
“I wanted to celebrate this year, making it to one full year through all the craziness 2020 brought us because it was not easy,” Halliburton said.
While admitting she was terrified of public speaking, Halliburton talked to guests about the challenges she faced as someone starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic and the reasons she continued through the obstacles.
Using signs she made, Halliburton went over each challenge of why she can’t run the barbershop. The first card stated that she was she “had no experience.” She explained that being the owner of The Shop Tullahoma was her first business she has run by herself, with no prior experience.
The second reason she said she shouldn’t be running the shop was that she doesn’t cut hair despite owning a barbershop.
“I get this so much,” Halliburton said. “I don’t cut hair and I run a barbershop and that blows people’s minds.”
She added when she was co-owner of Blackfoot Beard Barbershop the other co-owner did cut hair which made sense. Yet, now that she owns her own shop she gets asked about it all the time.
“It wasn’t just me saying ‘hey we’re going to open a barbershop’ without any thought behind it,” Halliburton stated. “It was that I had a partner who cut hair, but I get this said to me so much.”
The third sign she presented was she was single mother of four children who also has chronic health issues that make it hard to find a job. She stated she had a massive pulmonary embolism that led to a hypoxic brain injury. The injury caused several health issues she has currently including induced narcolepsy.
Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder where people often find it difficult to stay awake for long periods of time, regardless of the circumstances, due to drowsiness and sudden bouts of sleep.
Halliburton told attendees that she has to take naps during the day and finding a job that’ll let you do so is hard to find.
The last sign for why she shouldn’t be opening a new business Halliburton was naysayers who she said were people telling her she can’t do it without their help.
After going through the reasons of why she can’t run her barbershop Halliburton went through the reasons she does anyways. Her main reasons for her continuing was her four children, Jared, Alex, Carter and Charleigh, and her employees Laura Lovell and Cassie Bean as well as other friends and family who have given her support.
She added the support from the community as another reason as she’s heard plenty of positive feedback.
“I’ve heard from people about that they love what we’re doing here and that’s the biggest blessing I’ve had out of all of it,” Halliburton said.
Her final reason for continuing on to run The Shop Tullahoma was of her faith in God and citing Philippians 4:13 as her life verse.
“I can do all this through him who gives me strength. That is one of my life verses and that is what gets me through a lot of my days,” Halliburton said.
Halliburton finished her speech by thanking all the attendees who came and everyone who helped and supported the barbershop in its first year.
Business hours for The Shop Tullahoma are Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 9.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday. To book an appointment call 931-563-5030.