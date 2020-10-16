The community is invited to attend a special Zoom meeting to discuss the Community Development Block Grant program next for next Monday, Oct. 19.
According to city officials, the CDBG program is a grant program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds from the program can be used for myriad community improvement projects, including water line extensions, water system improvements, sewer line extensions, sewer system improvements, housing rehabilitation or other community development projects. These include fire protection, emergency warning sirens, drainage, rural health departments and more.
All residents or entities with projects that would fit this grant program are encouraged to attend the meeting or send their suggestions to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. Ideas and suggestions can be sent to Moody at jmoody@tullahomatn.gov.