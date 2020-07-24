The building that used to house Southern Family Market in Manchester will soon serve as the centralized Coffee County location for COVID-19 testing.
“We are working on an alternate test site right now for Coffee County,” said Director of Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Allen Lendley.
When the new location is ready, the two testing sites – the site in Manchester and the site in Tullahoma – will be combined, said Lendley.
“What they’re going to do when it gets up and running, is they will combine the testing locations from the two health departments,” he said. “So they will only test (in Manchester), versus testing in Tullahoma in the mornings and in Manchester in the afternoon.”
The testing center will be located at the old Southern Family Market on Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.
“I am hoping they can get it open it by Monday,” Lendley said. “We are working on it now.”
Currently, the health department in Manchester tests from 2 to 4 p.m., and the health department in Tullahoma tests from 8 to 11 a.m.
Lendley hopes the centralized location will alleviate problems with traffic.
“We have had so much trouble with traffic at the health departments,” Lendley said.