Tullahoma residents may need to have different payment options for some stores and restaurants.
A little over a week ago various news outlets reported several chain stores like Kroger were not giving out change due to a coin shortage.
In June, Federal Reserve revealed that it was experiencing shortages of quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shortage is a combination of the slowed production of coins at the U.S. Mint due to social distancing and safety measures and fewer coins being used at banks, coin-sorting kiosks and stores as customers stay home.
Since that announcement, retail stores have been trying to maintain a coin supply. Last week, Kroger officials released a statement announcing the company was implementing a new process of giving back change to customers.
Customers who choose to pay with cash have the option to round up their amount to support the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation or having their coin change loaded as credit toward their next purchase on their loyalty card.
This policy change has been instated for the Kroger at 1905 N. Jackson St. Speedway and Hardees are also displaying signs asking customers to use exact change or other kinds of payment due to the coin shortage.
Yet, other stores in Tullahoma haven’t been impacted by the shortage, thus far.
When The News reached out to Tullahoma Walmart manager Mark Kelly, he said as of now it is not effecting the store but the company is asking customers to use their debit or credit cards or exact change for their purchases.
“Anyway we can help or save can be the right thing to do,” Kelly said.
Gloria Damron of Damron’s Restaurant said the shortage hasn’t effected them either.
“It sure hasn’t, my customers are giving me change,” Damron said. “I’m not seeing any shortage at all.”
