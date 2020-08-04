An alleged drunk driver faces a list of charges after a crash on North Jackson.
The suspect, Allen Williams, 20, is charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, simple possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and failure to prove insurance.
Witnesses said the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed in the 200-block of Jackson. The crash left one person injured and police soon discovered what may have been a contributing cause to the wreck.
“He had slurred speech, rapid movements and difficulty understanding questions,” the police report revealed, noting he was taken to a nearby parking lot to be tested but was unable to perform sobriety tests.
“During investigation, located in his car were two pipes and a bag of marijuana,” police reported.