After some serious thought after the past week of baseless and vile attacks on my character, motives, and family, I’ve decided to use this piece I wrote a couple years ago on September 11th instead of my originally planned one. The prompt was something to the effect of “Tell us about how your life experiences shaped you” or something like that. Here we go.
“I believe that being raised by immigrant parents in Tennessee…” is all I had written until today. I had no idea which identity to detail: an Indian American woman who’s a domestic violence survivor. All have impacted me. An inability to narrow my focus coupled with exhaustion (I’m a mom… and these kids of mine are active) left me, uncharacteristically, speechless.
But it’s September 11th, and this morning I remember that day and reflect on it.
I was walking home from class. The campus was reverberating as it does when “something” has happened. My friend Mara found me en route to our house and told me the news. We raced home to sit and watch the news, shocked but safe, as people’s lives were forever changed.
That weekend, insulated at college, we stupidly went to a party. When I told my father, he cautioned me: “Wear running shoes for the next month.” I thought he was overreacting but heeded his caution (even though it really did not fit with the current sorority girl chic dress code of tube tops and black skirts). The next morning at breakfast I experienced my first racial profiling post- 9/11. A man said to us, “#********, Immigrants. Go back to where you came from ... Terrorists.”
Stunned for a minute, I recovered: This wasn’t the first time I had experienced racism, but I thought I had left it behind when I came to this bastion of diversity of thought, history and culture provided by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I’d been called vile racial slurs and worse in my youth in Tullahoma, and in some ways, I moved in an attempt to forget myself- a child who feared the Klan and a teen who loathed her skin. I left so that I wouldn’t remember people derisively asking if my father wore a turban.
Yes, September 11th happened, and I was shell shocked, angry for my country and sad for those who were directly affected. But on September 13th, I realized the effects it would have on my life: Though I could try to run from it, my Indian American identity would follow me.
What I didn’t expect was how 9/11 would shape our country. From the xenophobia I experience to my friends’ tears as he recounts the loss of his boyfriend, the world has been changed, and we have each been affected.
But you asked how my identity affected ME. It taught me empathy. Empathy for those who are fearful of me. Empathy for those who moved across the country to forget the smell of death in THEIR city. Empathy for the friend whose survivor’s guilt pushed him to addiction. My identity formed my personal experience of 9/11 and allowed me to choose empathy in a disaster.
I left Tennessee because of my identity but chose to return in spite of it. We came back- consciously aware that our daughter could be subjected to the same ridicule. But there are so many people here who have also experienced oppression- the underrepresented, and I came back with a desire to empathize with them, advocate for them, and fight for them.